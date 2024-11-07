We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to Tyson (TSN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, reflecting an increase of 73% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $13.33 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.2%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Tyson metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Chicken' stands at $4.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.7% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Beef' will reach $5.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Sales- International/Other' will reach $632.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
Analysts expect 'Sales- Prepared Foods' to come in at $2.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.
Analysts forecast 'Sales- Pork' to reach $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Beef' should come in at -$119.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prepared Foods' will reach $190.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $151 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Chicken' of $278.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $75 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tyson here>>>
Shares of Tyson have demonstrated returns of +1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TSN is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>