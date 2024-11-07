We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Plug Power (PLUG) Q3 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Plug Power (PLUG - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.24 per share, reflecting an increase of 48.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $209.85 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Plug Power metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other' will likely reach $145.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure' will reach $13.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +50.4% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Power purchase agreements' stands at $18.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment' will reach $26.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38.7% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Plug Power here>>>
Shares of Plug Power have demonstrated returns of -3.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLUG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>