Playtika (PLTK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Playtika Holding (PLTK - Free Report) reported $620.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $622.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was -38.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Playtika performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average DPUs: 0.3 million versus 0.3 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average MAUs: 26.4 million versus 27.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average DAUs: 7.6 million versus 8.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Payer Conversion: 4% versus 3.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Playtika have returned +10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

