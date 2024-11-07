Back to top

Viatris (VTRS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Viatris (VTRS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.75 billion, down 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +10.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Viatris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Net Sales: $3.74 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
  • Other revenues: $13.20 million compared to the $9 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +65% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Emerging Markets: $533.20 million compared to the $567.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Greater China: $561.80 million compared to the $561.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Developed Markets: $2.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.
  • Net Sales- JANZ: $344.30 million compared to the $396.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
Shares of Viatris have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

