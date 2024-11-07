Back to top

Olaplex (OLPX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX - Free Report) reported $119.08 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.6%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $125.43 million, representing a surprise of -5.06%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Olaplex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional: $42.20 million compared to the $45.35 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- DTC: $34.30 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $32.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
  • Revenue- Specialty retail: $42.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $47.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%.
Shares of Olaplex have returned -19.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

