Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Steven Madden (SHOO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Steven Madden (SHOO - Free Report) reported revenue of $624.68 million, up 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $606.83 million, representing a surprise of +2.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Steven Madden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue- Net Sales: $624.70 million versus $604.86 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
  • Revenue- Total Wholesale: $495.70 million versus $485.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change.
  • Revenue- Direct-to-Consumer: $125.50 million compared to the $126.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Steven Madden here>>>

Shares of Steven Madden have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise