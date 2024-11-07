Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Strategic Education (STRA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) reported revenue of $305.96 million, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $298.69 million, representing a surprise of +2.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Strategic Education performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Australia/New Zealand: $71.95 million versus $65.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Education Technology Services: $26.30 million versus $25.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- U.S. Higher Education Segment: $207.71 million versus $207.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Strategic Education have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

