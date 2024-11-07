Back to top

Hershey (HSY) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hershey (HSY - Free Report) reported $2.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $2.34 for the same period compares to $2.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 billion, representing a surprise of -2.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hershey performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- North America: $2.77 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
  • Net Sales- International: $218.36 million compared to the $243.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- North America Confectionery: $2.48 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Net Sales- North America Salty Snacks: $291.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $316.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.5%.
  • Segment Income (loss)- North America Confectionery: $724.82 million versus $772.65 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment Income (loss)- Unallocated corporate expense: $139.02 million versus -$186.74 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment Income (loss)- North America Salty Snacks: $53.98 million compared to the $49.98 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Hershey have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

