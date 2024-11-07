Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Tempur Sealy (TPX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Tempur Sealy (TPX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.3 billion, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion, representing a surprise of +0.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tempur Sealy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- International: $284.70 million versus $266.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.
  • Net Sales- North America: $1.02 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- North America- Direct: $136.90 million compared to the $142.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International- Direct: $181.30 million compared to the $171.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International- Wholesale: $103.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $95.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.
  • Net Sales- North America- Wholesale: $878.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $889.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
  • Net Sales- Direct: $318.20 million versus $313.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Wholesale: $981.80 million compared to the $991.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
Shares of Tempur Sealy have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

