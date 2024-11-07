Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Becton Dickinson (
BDX Quick Quote BDX - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.44 billion, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.81, compared to $3.42 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.77, the EPS surprise was +1.06%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Becton Dickinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Here is how Becton Dickinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of Becton Dickinson have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
- Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions- International: $195 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $191.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%.
- Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences- International: $247 million compared to the $251.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.
- Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- United States: $267 million versus $278.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
- Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- United States: $306 million compared to the $307.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.
- Revenues- BD Medical: $2.84 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
- Revenues- BD Interventional: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
- Revenues- BD Life Sciences: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
- Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences: $397 million versus $408.06 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.
- Revenues- BD Medical- Pharmaceutical Systems: $677 million versus $668.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
- Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions: $939 million compared to the $915.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18% year over year.
- Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Integrated Diagnostic Solutions: $943 million compared to the $957.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.
- Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care: $390 million compared to the $381.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year.
