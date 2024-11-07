Back to top

Dynatrace (DT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Dynatrace (DT - Free Report) reported $418.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.9%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $406.05 million, representing a surprise of +2.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dynatrace performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)- Total: $1.62 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Revenues- Services: $18.32 million compared to the $17.28 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Subscriptions: $399.81 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $388.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%.
Shares of Dynatrace have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

