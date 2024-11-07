Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cars.com (CARS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Cars.com (CARS - Free Report) reported $179.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179.37 million, representing a surprise of +0.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cars.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monthly Average Revenue Per Dealer: $2,478 compared to the $2,472 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Dealer Customers: 19,255 versus 19,370 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Dealer: $159.51 million versus $160.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $3.12 million compared to the $3.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- OEM and National: $17.01 million compared to the $15.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cars.com here>>>

Shares of Cars.com have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

