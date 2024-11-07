Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Endeavor (EDR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Endeavor Group (EDR - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.03 billion, up 51.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 billion, representing a surprise of -4.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -72.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Endeavor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Owned Sports Properties: $735.21 million compared to the $704.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +53.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$32.38 million versus -$15.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +151.4% change.
  • Revenue- Representation: $429.21 million compared to the $441.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Events, Experiences & Rights: $899.76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $998.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +145.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$94.82 million compared to the -$92.82 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Representation: $124.92 million versus $132.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Events, Experiences & Rights: -$67.97 million compared to the $182.60 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Owned Sports Properties: $315.47 million compared to the $315.62 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Endeavor have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

