Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD - Free Report) reported $674.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to -$0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $694.97 million, representing a surprise of -2.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Americold Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rent, storage and warehouse services: $612.18 million compared to the $626.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Third-party managed services: $10.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
  • Revenues- Global Warehouse- Warehouse services: $349.66 million compared to the $340.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Global Warehouse- Rent and storage: $262.52 million versus $286.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.
  • Revenues- Transportation services: $51.76 million versus $49.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.01 versus $0.10 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Americold Realty Trust have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

