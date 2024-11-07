Back to top

Image: Bigstock

UWM (UWMC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC - Free Report) reported $526.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 22.3%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $517.02 million, representing a surprise of +1.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -87.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UWM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Loan production income: $465.55 million versus $389.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +61.1% change.
  • Revenue- Interest income: $145.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $121.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +53.2%.
  • Revenue- Loan servicing income: $134.75 million versus $140.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.8% change.
  • Revenue- Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights: -$446.10 million compared to the -$120.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -580.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for UWM here>>>

Shares of UWM have returned -9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise