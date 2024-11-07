Compared to Estimates, Carlyle (CG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Carlyle Group (
CG Quick Quote CG - Free Report) reported revenue of $895 million, up 15.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.95, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $885.46 million, representing a surprise of +1.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Carlyle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of Carlyle have returned +16.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
- Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP: $169.21 billion versus $161.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP: $83.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $81.16 billion.
- Total AUM Roll Forward - EOP: $447.40 billion compared to the $444.64 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP: $103.52 billion versus $103.46 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Segment Revenues- Realized principal investment income (loss): $9.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -61.1%.
- Segment Revenues- Realized performance revenues: $275.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $220.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +52.9%.
- Segment Revenues- Fund management fees: $526.50 million compared to the $533.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
- Segment Revenues- Transaction and portfolio advisory fees, net and other: $27.40 million versus $28.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +144.6% change.
- Fee related performance revenues: $36.30 million versus $33.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.1% change.
- Segment Revenues- Total segment fee revenues: $590.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $595.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
- Revenues- Global Credit- Fund management fees: $142.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $146.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.
- Revenues- Global Credit- Total fee revenues: $193.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $197.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.9%.
Shares of Carlyle have returned +16.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.