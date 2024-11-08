We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ArcelorMittal (MT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) reported $15.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.6%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was +8.62%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how ArcelorMittal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Crude steel production - NAFTA: 1,652 Kmt compared to the 2,177.37 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.
- Shipments Steel - Total: 13.4 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.62 Kmt.
- Iron ore shipment - Mining: 6.3 Mmt compared to the 6.55 Mmt average estimate based on three analysts.
- Shipments Steel - Europe: 6,803 Kmt versus 6,920.37 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average.
- Shipments Steel - Brazil: 3,787 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,632.46 Kmt.
- Shipments Steel - NAFTA: 2,408 Kmt compared to the 2,532.9 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.
- Crude steel production - Europe: 7,870 Kmt compared to the 7,576.52 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- NAFTA: $2.76 billion versus $2.93 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.4% change.
- Revenue- Brazil: $3.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.6%.
- Segment Revenue- Sustainable Solutions: $2.54 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.53 billion.
- Revenue- Mining: $589 million versus $625.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.2% change.
- Revenue- Europe: $7.14 billion versus $7.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.7% change.
Shares of ArcelorMittal have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.