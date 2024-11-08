Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ArcelorMittal (MT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) reported $15.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.6%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was +8.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ArcelorMittal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Crude steel production - NAFTA: 1,652 Kmt compared to the 2,177.37 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Shipments Steel - Total: 13.4 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.62 Kmt.
  • Iron ore shipment - Mining: 6.3 Mmt compared to the 6.55 Mmt average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Shipments Steel - Europe: 6,803 Kmt versus 6,920.37 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Shipments Steel - Brazil: 3,787 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,632.46 Kmt.
  • Shipments Steel - NAFTA: 2,408 Kmt compared to the 2,532.9 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Crude steel production - Europe: 7,870 Kmt compared to the 7,576.52 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- NAFTA: $2.76 billion versus $2.93 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.4% change.
  • Revenue- Brazil: $3.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.6%.
  • Segment Revenue- Sustainable Solutions: $2.54 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.53 billion.
  • Revenue- Mining: $589 million versus $625.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.2% change.
  • Revenue- Europe: $7.14 billion versus $7.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for ArcelorMittal here>>>

Shares of ArcelorMittal have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ArcelorMittal (MT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise