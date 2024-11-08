We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SEI Investments Collaborates With Close Brothers Asset Management
SEI Investments Co. (SEIC - Free Report) has entered into a strategic partnership with Close Brothers Asset Management (“CBAM”) to power the latter’s operational growth and transformation.
Details of SEIC’s Collaboration
SEI Investments was chosen after an extensive, multi-stage evaluation process that included numerous providers. This strategic collaboration between SEI Investments Europe Ltd., SEIC’s wholly-owned UK subsidiary, and CBAM will provide the latter with advanced, integrated technology and services, such as data integration, migration and orchestration, to aid its delivery towards strategic goals.
SEIC will offer CBAM access to its SEI Wealth Platform and SEI Data Cloud, to gain real-time data and analytics and leverage a fully integrated technology and operational outsourcing solution to enhance CBAM’s capabilities.
Further, per the agreement, SEI Investments will offer employment to several CBAM employees in its SWP Operations team and both entities will collaborate closely to ensure a successful and smooth transition.
Jim London, CEO of SEI Investments Europe Limited, said, “CBAM is a leading UK wealth manager dedicated to delivering an end-to-end, modern wealth management experience for their clients. We're thrilled to partner with CBAM and to provide access to the full breadth of SEI's integrated technology, data, and operations solutions that can help them achieve their growth aspirations.”
This move aligns with SEIC’s growth strategy. This September, the company announced the integration of investment vehicles from KKR & Co. into its platform to enhance users’ accessibility to private markets. Further, in July, the company announced an enhanced integration with Canoe Intelligence to boost operational efficiency for family offices via the SEI Archway Platform.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance of SEI Investments
Year to date, shares of SEI Investments have risen 25.9% compared with the industry’s 30.9% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, SEIC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Finance Firms Worth Considering
A couple of other top-ranked bank stocks are Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) and Comerica Incorporated (CMA - Free Report) .
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTRS has been marginally revised upward for 2024 over the past week. The stock price has increased 24.5% over the past six months. NTRS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.
Earnings estimates for CMA have been revised marginally upward for the current year over the past week. In the past six months, CMA’s shares have risen 30.5%. Presently, CMA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).