We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
NRG Energy to Post Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 8, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.9% in the last reported quarter.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Key Factors That Might Have Impacted NRG's Q3 Earnings
NRG Energy’s quarterly earnings are expected to have continued to benefit from the Vivint Smart Home services. This initiative might have increased margin per customer through a higher take rate of products and services.
The company is projected to have gained from the ongoing share repurchases that might have reduced its outstanding shares and improved earnings. Its ongoing debt reduction efforts are likely to have reduced capital financing costs and boosted earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.
NRG Energy's exploration of data center opportunities represents a significant step in its business strategy. The company is poised to benefit from the increasing need for power supply in this industry.
Q3 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.05 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 26.5%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $2.98 billion, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 62.5%.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NRG Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
NRG Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
NRG Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank: Currently, NRG Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Recent Releases
Eversource Energy (ES - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 per share by 8.7%.
ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.63%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.1%.
Exelon Corporation’s (EXC - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 earnings of 71 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 5.9%.
EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.72%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.4% in the trailing four quarters.
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $3.37 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35 by 0.6%.
PNW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.22%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 247.4% in the trailing four quarters.