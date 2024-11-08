Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Fastly (FSLY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Fastly (FSLY - Free Report) reported $137.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to -$0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $131.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06, the EPS surprise was +133.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fastly performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Customer Count: 3,638 versus 3,347 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Last-twelve Months Net Retention Rate (LTM NRR): 105% compared to the 104.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Non-enterprise customers: $10.55 million compared to the $11.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Enterprise customers: $126.66 million versus $126.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.
Shares of Fastly have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

