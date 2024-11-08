Under Armour (UAA) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Under Armour (
Under Armour (UAA - Free Report) reported $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.7%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was +57.89%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Under Armour performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Doors: 446 versus 444 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net revenues- North America: $863.35 million versus $830.68 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.9% change.
- Net revenues- Asia-Pacific: $207.66 million versus $208.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.5% change.
- Net revenues- EMEA: $283.18 million compared to the $283.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
- Net revenues- Latin America: $46.94 million compared to the $56.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year.
- Net revenues by product- Net Sales: $1.38 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change.
- Net revenues by product- Footwear: $312.76 million versus $304.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11% change.
- Net revenues by product- Apparel: $947.19 million compared to the $947.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year.
- Net revenues by product- License revenues: $24.80 million versus $50.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.4% change.
- Net revenues by product- Accessories: $116.38 million compared to the $99.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
- Net revenues by product- Corporate Other: -$2.10 million compared to the $2.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -184.4% year over year.
- Net revenues by distribution channel- Wholesale: $825.99 million compared to the $819.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.1% year over year.
Shares of Under Armour have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.