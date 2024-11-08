Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Airbnb (ABNB) Q3 Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) reported $3.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $2.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.17, the EPS surprise was -1.84%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Airbnb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Booking Value: $20.10 billion compared to the $19.76 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Nights and Experiences Booked: 122.8 million versus 120.64 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR): $163.64 versus $163.80 estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of Airbnb have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

