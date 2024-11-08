We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
The latest trading session saw ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) ending at $1.23, denoting a +0.82% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.95% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 72.41%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $89.68 million, showing a 18.68% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $416.61 million, indicating changes of +54.43% and -17.77%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.