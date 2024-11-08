Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Kratos (KTOS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Kratos (KTOS - Free Report) reported $275.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $278.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +37.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kratos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales: $172 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $167.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
  • Revenues- Unmanned Systems: $64.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.
  • Revenues- Kratos Government Solutions: $211.70 million compared to the $215.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Service revenues: $103.90 million versus $109.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.
  • Gross Profit- Service revenues: $27.20 million versus $28.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Product sales: $42 million versus $42.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Unmanned Systems: $0.40 million compared to the $0.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Kratos Government Solutions: $13.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.90 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kratos here>>>

Shares of Kratos have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise