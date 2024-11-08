Back to top

Savers Value (SVV) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Savers Value Village (SVV - Free Report) reported revenue of $394.8 million, up 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.15, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $401.94 million, representing a surprise of -1.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Savers Value performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Store Sales Growth - Total: -2.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1%.
  • Comparable Store Sales Growth - United States: 1.6% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable Store Sales Growth - Canada: -7.5% versus -4.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of Stores - United States: 167 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 169.
  • Number of Stores - Canada: 164 compared to the 163 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of Stores - Total: 344 compared to the 345 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • U.S. Retail: $212.47 million versus $215.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
  • Other: $30.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
  • Canada Retail: $151.89 million compared to the $157.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.
Shares of Savers Value have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

