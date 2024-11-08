Back to top

JFrog (FROG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, JFrog Ltd. (FROG - Free Report) reported revenue of $109.06 million, up 23% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.15, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $105.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was +50.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how JFrog performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customers >$100k in ARR: 966 compared to the 958 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- License- self-managed: $5.57 million compared to the $4.47 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription- self-managed and SaaS: $103.49 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $101.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23%.
Shares of JFrog have returned +12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

