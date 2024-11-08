Back to top

Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB - Free Report) reported $39.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 28.2%. EPS of -$0.17 for the same period compares to -$0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.9 million, representing a surprise of -4.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pacific Biosciences performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product- Instrument: $16.80 million versus $17.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.6% change.
  • Revenue- Product: $35.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $36.79 million.
  • Revenue- Service and other: $4.67 million versus $4.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.
  • Revenue- Product- Consumable: $18.50 million compared to the $19.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.
Shares of Pacific Biosciences have returned +64.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

