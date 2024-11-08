Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Red Rock Resorts (RRR - Free Report) reported revenue of $468.02 million, up 13.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $460.73 million, representing a surprise of +1.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +29.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Red Rock Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Casino: $314.23 million versus $309.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Room: $45.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
  • Operating Revenues- Food and Beverage: $83.33 million compared to the $82.95 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Other: $25.30 million versus $24.86 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
  • Net Revenue- Las Vegas operations: $464.71 million versus $444.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change.
  • Net Revenue- Corporate and other: $3.30 million compared to the $3.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.5% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas Operations: $202.56 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $199.45 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and other: -$19.85 million versus -$20.16 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Red Rock Resorts have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

