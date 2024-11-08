Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Green Dot (GDOT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Green Dot (GDOT - Free Report) reported revenue of $406.02 million, up 16.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $381.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was -23.53%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Green Dot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Cash processing revenues: $34.90 million compared to the $46.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other: $0.28 million compared to the $0.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -130.5% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Consumer Services: $98.05 million compared to the $105.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.1% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Interchange revenues: $48.40 million compared to the $49.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Money Movement Services: $31.85 million compared to the $41.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Interest income, net: $16.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +91.4%.
  • Operating Revenues- Card revenues and other fees: $310.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $270.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%.
  • Operating Revenues- B2B Services: $276.40 million compared to the $234.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Green Dot here>>>

Shares of Green Dot have returned +19.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise