BILL Holdings (BILL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

BILL Holdings (BILL - Free Report) reported $358.45 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.5%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $347.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +28.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BILL Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Payment Volume: $80 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $77.21 billion.
  • Transactions Processed: 29 million compared to the 28.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Subscription and transaction fees: $314.94 million compared to the $307.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers: $43.51 million versus $41.02 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.
Shares of BILL Holdings have returned +18.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

