Figs (FIGS) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Figs (FIGS - Free Report) reported revenue of $140.21 million, down 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.01, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $144.11 million, representing a surprise of -2.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Figs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active customers: 2,673 compared to the 2,671 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average order value: $108 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $113.08.
  • Net revenues per active customer: $205 compared to the $207.59 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues- Rest of the world: $21.77 million versus $21.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.4% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $118.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $122.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
  • Revenues- Non-Scrubwear: $22.99 million compared to the $28.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Scrubwear: $117.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $115.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Figs here>>>

Shares of Figs have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

