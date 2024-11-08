Back to top

BlackLine (BL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, BlackLine (BL - Free Report) reported revenue of $165.91 million, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $163 million, representing a surprise of +1.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BlackLine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total customers: 4,433 compared to the 4,487 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total users: 397,095 versus 398,274 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Professional services: $8.90 million compared to the $8.09 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Subscription and support: $157.01 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $154.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.
  • Gross profit- Professional services: $2.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2 million.
  • Gross profit- Subscription and support: $122.34 million versus $124.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of BlackLine have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

