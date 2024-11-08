Back to top

Victory Capital (VCTR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $225.63 million, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.35, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $225.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.35, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Victory Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Assets Under Management: $176.11 billion compared to the $172.99 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Net client cash flows: -$2.64 billion versus -$744.55 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Ending assets under management - Solutions: $62.54 billion versus $60.37 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Ending assets under management - U.S. Large Cap Equity: $14.24 billion versus $13.94 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Ending assets under management - U.S. Mid Cap Equity: $32.33 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.45 billion.
  • Ending assets under management - U.S. Small Cap Equity: $15.59 billion compared to the $15.33 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Ending assets under management - Alternative Investments: $3.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.39 billion.
  • Ending assets under management - Money Market/ Short-term: $3.39 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.33 billion.
  • Net client cash flows - U.S. Mid Cap Equity: -$1.33 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$515.64 million.
  • Net client cash flows - U.S. Small Cap Equity: -$694 million compared to the -$374.81 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Investment management fees: $177.81 million versus $176.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
  • Revenue- Fund administration and distribution fees: $47.82 million compared to the $47.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Victory Capital here>>>

Shares of Victory Capital have returned +12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

