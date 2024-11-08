Back to top

Cable One (CABO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Cable One (CABO - Free Report) reported revenue of $393.56 million, down 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.92, compared to $10.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $390.78 million, representing a surprise of +0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -20.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.93.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cable One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Residential Video: $53.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.9%.
  • Revenues- Residential Data: $230.36 million compared to the $229.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $26.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
  • Revenues- Business services(Business data+Business other): $75.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $75.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
  • Revenues- Residential Voice: $7.77 million compared to the $7.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.5% year over year.
Shares of Cable One have returned +30.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

