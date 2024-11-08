Back to top

DXC Technology (DXC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, DXC Technology Company. (DXC - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.24 billion, down 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.21 billion, representing a surprise of +1.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +29.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DXC Technology performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Global Business Service (GBS) - YoY change: -1.9% compared to the -2.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Revenues - YoY change: -5.7% versus -6.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) - YoY change: -9.4% compared to the -11% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Global Infrastructure Services (GIS): $1.56 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Global Business Service (GBS): $1.68 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.
Shares of DXC Technology have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

