Compared to Estimates, CNH (CNH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CNH Industrial (CNH - Free Report) reported $4.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 22.3%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was -14.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CNH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Finance, interest and other income: $657 million compared to the $684.75 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction: $687 million versus $721.91 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.5% change.
  • Revenues- Net Sales: $4 billion compared to the $4.10 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $3.31 billion compared to the $3.32 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities: $4.02 billion versus $4.10 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.2% change.
  • Revenues- Financial Services: $659 million versus $641.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $336 million compared to the $428.08 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Construction: $40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.23 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Unallocated items, eliminations and other: -$40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$61.36 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Total Industrial Activities: $336 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $390.80 million.
Shares of CNH have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

