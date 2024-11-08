Back to top

Company News for Nov 8, 2024

  • Shares of Duke Energy Corporation ((DUK - Free Report) ) declined 2.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.62 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. 
  • PG&E Corporation’s ((PCG - Free Report) ) shares gained 0.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.37 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32 per share. 
  • Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. ((PLNT - Free Report) ) soared 11.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.64 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. 
  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s ((APD - Free Report) ) shares increased 2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $3.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 per share.

