Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Xeris Biopharma (XERS - Free Report) reported $54.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.3%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $51.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Xeris Biopharma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product Revenue- Gvoke: $22.94 million versus $22.97 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Product Revenue- Keveyis: $12.19 million versus $12.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Product Revenue- Recorlev: $17.73 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.07 million.
  • Revenue- Product revenue, net: $52.86 million versus $50.53 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Royalty, contract and other: $1.41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.93 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Xeris Biopharma here>>>

Shares of Xeris Biopharma have returned +20.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise