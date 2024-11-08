Back to top

NRG Energy Third-Quarter Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.85 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 by 9.8%. However, the bottom line increased 14.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.62.

Revenues of NRG Energy

Total revenues were $7.22 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 billion by 142.1%. However, the top line declined 9.2% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $7.95 billion.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Highlights of NRG’s Earnings Release

The company recorded adjusted EBITDA of $1.06 billion, up 7% from $0.99 billion recorded a year ago.

Operating costs and expenses amounted to $8.24 billion, up 11.5% from $7.39 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Operating loss totaled $812 million against income of $561 million in the year-ago period.

Through the third quarter of 2024, the company continued to repurchase shares in the open market, with $544 million completed as of Oct. 31, 2024. The company expects to complete the entire $925 million of 2024 repurchases by the end of the fourth quarter.

NRG’s Financial Highlights

As of Sept. 30, 2024, NRG had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.1 billion compared with $0.54 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $10.42 billion compared with $10.13 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 totaled $1.35 billion against $0.46 billion cash used in the year-ago period.

Capital expenditures totaled $286 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared with $493 million in the year-ago period.

NRG’s Guidance

NRG Energy expects 2024 adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.235-$1.385 billion and $5.95-$6.75, respectively.

With the recasting of the amortization of capitalized customer acquisition costs, the 2024 adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated to be in the band of $3.655-$3.805 billion, up $130 million from that predicted earlier.

Free Cash Flow before Growth (FCFbG) is projected to be in the range of $1.975-$2.125 billion.

The company anticipates 2025 adjusted EBITDA and FCFbG to be in the range of $3.725-$3.975 billion and $1.975-$2.225 billion, respectively.

NRG’s Zacks Rank

