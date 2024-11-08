Back to top

Koppers (KOP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Koppers (KOP - Free Report) reported $554.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. EPS of $1.37 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $571.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25, the EPS surprise was +9.60%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Koppers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Carbon Materials & Chemicals: $129.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $132.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.
  • Net Sales- Performance Chemicals: $176.70 million compared to the $183.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Railroad & Utility Products and Services: $248.10 million versus $258.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
Shares of Koppers have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

