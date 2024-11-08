Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP - Free Report) reported $804 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.1%. EPS of -$0.32 for the same period compares to -$0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $843.18 million, representing a surprise of -4.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -700.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Actual Generation - Solar: 1,152 GWh versus 1,220.76 GWh estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Brazil: 862 GWh compared to the 1,036.49 GWh average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - North America: 2,333 GWh versus 2,420.93 GWh estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Actual Generation - Total: 7,320 GWh versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 7,975.51 GWh.
  • Operating Revenue- Utility-scale solar: $145 million compared to the $134.34 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +74.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Wind: $133 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $147.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.1%.
  • Revenues- Hydroelectric: $343 million compared to the $370.33 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.
  • Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia: $87 million compared to the $83.82 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil: $48 million versus $65.82 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- North America: $208 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $214.38 million.
  • Operating Revenue- Sustainable solutions: $119 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118 million.
  • Operating Revenue- Distributed energy & sustainable solutions: $64 million compared to the $64.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Brookfield Renewable here>>>

Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise