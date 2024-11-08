We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP - Free Report) reported $804 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.1%. EPS of -$0.32 for the same period compares to -$0.14 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $843.18 million, representing a surprise of -4.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -700.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Actual Generation - Solar: 1,152 GWh versus 1,220.76 GWh estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Brazil: 862 GWh compared to the 1,036.49 GWh average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - North America: 2,333 GWh versus 2,420.93 GWh estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Actual Generation - Total: 7,320 GWh versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 7,975.51 GWh.
- Operating Revenue- Utility-scale solar: $145 million compared to the $134.34 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +74.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Wind: $133 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $147.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.1%.
- Revenues- Hydroelectric: $343 million compared to the $370.33 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.
- Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia: $87 million compared to the $83.82 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil: $48 million versus $65.82 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- North America: $208 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $214.38 million.
- Operating Revenue- Sustainable solutions: $119 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118 million.
- Operating Revenue- Distributed energy & sustainable solutions: $64 million compared to the $64.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20% year over year.
Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.