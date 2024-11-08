Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Monster Beverage (MNST) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Monster Beverage (MNST - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.88 billion, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was -4.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Monster Beverage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Alcohol Brands: $39.78 million versus $40.90 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change.
  • Net Sales- Strategic Brands: $112.57 million compared to the $110.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Monster Energy Drinks: $1.72 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
  • Net Sales- Other: $5.93 million versus $7.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.5% change.
Shares of Monster Beverage have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

