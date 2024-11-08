Compared to Estimates, Evolent Health (EVH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Evolent Health (
EVH Quick Quote EVH - Free Report) reported $621.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.6%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $625.58 million, representing a surprise of -0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -86.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Evolent Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Performance Suite: $20.97 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.43. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Specialty Technology and Services Suite: $0.38 compared to the $0.37 average estimate based on three analysts. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Administrative Services: $15.74 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.49. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Cases: 13 thousand compared to the 15.1 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Performance Suite: 6.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.88 million. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Specialty Technology and Services Suite: 74.19 million versus 73.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Average Lives on Platform / Cases - Administrative Services: 1.26 million compared to the 1.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. Average PMPM Fees / Revenue per Case - Cases: $3,113 versus $2,859.51 estimated by three analysts on average. Total Revenue by product type- Performance Suite: $435.10 million versus $441.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.4% change. Total Revenue by product type- Cases: $41.43 million versus $43.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change. Total Revenue by product type- Administrative Services: $59.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.6%. Total Revenue by product type- Specialty Technology and Services Suite: $85.47 million versus $81.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
Shares of Evolent Health have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
