Harte-Hanks (HHS) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Harte-Hanks (HHS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $6.98, indicating no change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.09%.
Shares of the marketing company witnessed a loss of 5.55% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 11.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.9%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Harte-Hanks in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 14, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Harte-Hanks to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $47.2 million, indicating a 0.17% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$3.43 per share and revenue of $187.78 million, indicating changes of -936.59% and -1.94%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Harte-Hanks holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
