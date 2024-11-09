We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Air Industries (AIRI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Air Industries (AIRI - Free Report) standing at $5.81, reflecting a -1.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors had gained 5.54% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.9% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Air Industries in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.02, signifying a 95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $12.83 million, reflecting a 4.39% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.05 per share and a revenue of $55.18 million, demonstrating changes of +92.31% and +7.11%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Air Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Air Industries holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, placing it within the bottom 47% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.