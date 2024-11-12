See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Emerald Growth Fund Investor(FFGRX - Free Report) . FFGRX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.14%, management fee of 0.61%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.74%.
Heartland Value Fund Institutional(HNTVX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. HNTVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 12.2%, expense ratio of 0.91% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
GMO U.S. Equity Allocation Fund ClIII(GMUEX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.48%. Management fee: 0.46%. Five year annual return: 15.43%. GMUEX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.