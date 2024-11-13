Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Target Hospitality (TH) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Target Hospitality (TH - Free Report) reported revenue of $95.19 million, down 34.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $87.9 million, representing a surprise of +8.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Target Hospitality performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Hospitality & Facilities Services - South: $38.03 million compared to the $36.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- All Other: $3.68 million compared to the $1.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28% year over year.
  • Revenue- Government: $53.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -49.3%.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Hospitality & Facilities Services - South: $12.33 million versus $12.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Government: $46.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.50 million.
Shares of Target Hospitality have returned +20.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

