Sunstone Hotel (SHO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO - Free Report) reported $226.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.6%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $222.92 million, representing a surprise of +1.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sunstone Hotel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable ADR: $301.69 compared to the $302.01 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Comparable Occupancy: 68.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 68.9%.
  • Number of Hotels: 15 versus 16 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of Rooms: 7,255 compared to the 7,255 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Comparable RevPAR: $207.56 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $207.90.
  • Revenues- Room: $138.76 million compared to the $137.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other operating: $23.77 million compared to the $22.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $63.87 million compared to the $56.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
Shares of Sunstone Hotel have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

