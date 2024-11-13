Back to top

Transport ETFs Rise Despite Disappointing Q3 Earnings

The third-quarter earnings picture for the transportation sector has been unimpressive. Earnings of the sector declined 0.1% on a 3.5% revenue decline. The earnings and revenue beat ratios came in at 72.7% and 40.9%, respectively. 

As such, transportation ETFs have seen solid trading over the past month. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT - Free Report) , First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR - Free Report) and SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN - Free Report) have gained 8.9%, 13.4% and 13.2%, respectively. 

For a better understanding, let’s delve into the results of some well-known industry players.

Transportation Earnings in Brief

The world's largest package delivery company, United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.76 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 and improved 12.1% year over year. Revenues of $22.25 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.26 billion but increased 5.6% year over year. For 2024, UPS slashed its revenue guidance to around $91 billion from $93 billion. 

Major railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC - Free Report) reported mixed results, while Union Pacific (UNP - Free Report) missed estimates on both fronts. Norfolk topped the consensus estimate for earnings by 15 cents but missed the revenue estimate by $44 million. Union Pacific missed the earnings estimate by a penny and lagged the revenue estimate by $98 million.

U.S. airlines Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) reported mixed results, while United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) reported strong results. Delta reported earnings per share of $1.50, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6 cents. Revenues of $15.68 billion edged past the consensus mark of $15.37 billion. United Airlines reported earnings per share of $3.33, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10. Revenues of $14.84 billion came in above the estimated $14.76 billion (read: Airlines ETF Hits New 52-Week High).

Last but not least, leading trucking carrier J.B. Hunt JBHT outpaced the consensus mark for earnings by 7 cents per share and for revenues by $31 million.

ETFs in Focus

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT - Free Report)

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF tracks the S&P Transportation Select Industry FMC Capped Index, giving investors exposure to a small basket of 44 securities. The six in-focus firms make up a combined 41.1% share. From a sector perspective, rail transportation takes the largest share at 24.7%, while cargo ground transportation, air freight & logistics, passenger airlines and passenger ground transportation round off the next three spots with double-digit exposure each. 

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has accumulated $711.1 million in its asset base and charges 39 bps in annual fees. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR - Free Report)

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF offers exposure to the 40 most-liquid U.S. transportation securities based on volatility, value and growth by tracking the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation Index. The in-focus six firms represent a combined 23.8% share. Automobiles, airlines, railroads, commercial vehicle-equipment leasing, and delivery services are the top sectors, accounting for double-digit exposure each. 

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has amassed $33.7 million in its asset base and charges 60 bps in annual fees. FTXR has a Zacks ETF Rank #3.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN - Free Report)

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF tracks the S&P Transportation Select Industry Index, holding 44 stocks in its basket. The in-focus firms collectively account for 16.8% share. About 32% of the portfolio is dominated by cargo ground transportation, while passenger airlines and air freight & logistics round off the next two with double-digit exposure each (see: all the Industrials ETFs here).

With AUM of $239 million, SPDR S&P Transportation ETF charges 35 bps in fees per year from its investors and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.


etfs transportation