We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Franklin's October AUM Balance Declines Sequentially on Net Outflows
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.63 trillion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This reflected a decrease of 2.9% from the prior month.
The decline in the AUM balance was due to the impacts of negative markets and long-term net outflows of $18.5 billion, including the previously disclosed $17.8 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.
Break Down of BEN’s AUM Based on Asset Class
BEN recorded equity assets of $618.2 billion, which fell 2.2% from the previous month. The fixed income AUM of $524.6 billion at the end of October 2024 declined 5.7% from the prior month. Likewise, multi-asset AUM was $174.4 billion, which fell 1% from September 2024.
Alternative AUM decreased 0.8% to $247.9 billion from the prior month. Alternative AUM in the reported month includes a $0.3-billion reduction related to the reclassification of assets under administration.
The cash management balance was $65.6 billion, up 2.5% from the previous month.
Our Viewpoint on BEN
October was a challenging period for Franklin due to weaker markets and long-term net outflows. Nonetheless, increased cash management, along with BEN’s efforts to grow inorganically, supported its financials.
Over the past three months, BEN shares have gained 0.1% compared with the industry’s 27.5% rise.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, BEN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $89.7 billion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This reflected a decline of 2.3% from the prior month.
The decrease in CNS’s AUM balance was due to market depreciation of $2.3 billion and distributions of $150 million, partially offset by net inflows of $454 million.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $172.3 billion as of Oct. 31, 2024. This reflected a decline of 2.4% from the prior month.
For October, VCTR’s average total AUM was $175.0 billion, average other assets were $4.6 billion, and average total client assets were $179.6 billion.